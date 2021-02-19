Georgia reports 388 new coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.19

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 388 coronavirus cases, 331 recoveries, and 7 deaths on Feb.19, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 182 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 52 cases, and the Shida Kartli region with 29 cases.

A total of 16,391 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 10,091 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 6,300 were PCR tests.

As of today, the test-positivity rate stands at 2.37 percent, while 2.4 percent over the past two weeks.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 267,701, among them 260 597 people recovered and 3,406 died.

There are 253 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 1,813 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 232 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

