Georgia reports 258 coronavirus cases, 571 recoveries, 10 deaths

Georgia reported 258 coronavirus cases, 571 recoveries, and 10 deaths on Sunday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1TV.

9, 653 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 4, 697 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 4, 956 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 132 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 35 cases, and the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region with 19 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 268, 355, among them 261, 637 people recovered and 3, 435 died.

The daily test-positivity rate reached 2.67 %, while 2,6 % over the past two weeks.

There are 328 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 1, 723 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 231 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.