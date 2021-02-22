Georgian Parliament to approve new Cabinet

Georgian Parliament will approve the new Cabinet on Monday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Prime Ministerial candidate Irakli Garibashvili and his Cabinet members will meet with the Chairman of the governing Georgian Dream party before the confidence vote.

The opposition rejected meeting with the new Cabinet in the faction format but will participate in the parliamentary session.

Gharibashvili’s Cabinet has two new ministers Juansher Burchuladze as Defense and Irakli Karseladze as the Regional Development. The other Cabinet members held their posts.