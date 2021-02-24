Georgia reports 443 new coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.24

Georgia reported 443 coronavirus cases, 461 recoveries, and six deaths on Feb.24, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 19,051 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 11,825 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 7,226 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 213 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Shida Kartli region with 37 cases and the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region with 39 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 269,438, among them 263,257 people recovered and 3,463 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 2.33 percent, while 2.36 percent over the past week.

There are 307 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 1, 600 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 193 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 302 critical patients, 103 require mechanical ventilation.

