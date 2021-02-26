Georgia reports 337 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.26

Georgia has reported 337 new cases of coronavirus, 320 recoveries and 10 deaths, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 25,436 tests have been conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. Some 17,311 of the 25,436 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 8,125 were PCR tests.

The new 337 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 175 cases

Adjara - 17 cases

Imereti - 37 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 15 cases

Shida Kartli - 21 cases

Guria - 13 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 33 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 5 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 1 case

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 2 cases

The country has had 270,137 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. Some 264,047 of the 270, 137 have recovered, while 3,485 have died of the virus.

As of today, 2,579 individuals remain infected with COVID-19.

