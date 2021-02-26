European Council President Charles Michel to visit Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.26

President of the European Council Charles Michel will visit Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine next week, Trend reports via the European Council press office.

He will hold meetings in the three Eastern Partnership countries between February 28 and March 3.

"In Chisinau, President Michel will meet with President Maia Sandu before flying to Georgia where he will meet President Salome Zourabichvili, Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili and Archil Talakvadze, the chairperson of the parliament of Georgia,” said the European Council press office.

The press office stated that in addition to bilateral relations and the‘common fight against COVID-19’, the future of the EU’s Eastern Partnership initiative will be discussed during the meetings.

