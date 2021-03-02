Georgia reports 461 new cases of coronavirus for March 2
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2
Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 461 new cases of coronavirus, 163 recoveries and 12 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
Some 22,900 tests have been conducted around the country on the weekend, 16,895 of the 22,900 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 6,005 were PCR tests.
The new 461 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 250 cases
Adjara - 7 cases
Imereti - 57 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 12 cases
Shida Kartli - 35 cases
Guria - 30 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 30 cases
Kakheti - 29 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 6 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 2 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 3 cases
The country has had 271,379 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.
Some 265,686 of the 271, 379 have recovered, while 3,532 have died of the virus.
As of today 2,135 individuals remain infected with COVID-19.
