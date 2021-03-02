Georgia reports 461 new cases of coronavirus for March 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 461 new cases of coronavirus, 163 recoveries and 12 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 22,900 tests have been conducted around the country on the weekend, 16,895 of the 22,900 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 6,005 were PCR tests.

The new 461 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 250 cases

Adjara - 7 cases

Imereti - 57 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 12 cases

Shida Kartli - 35 cases

Guria - 30 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 30 cases

Kakheti - 29 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 6 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 2 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 3 cases

The country has had 271,379 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Some 265,686 of the 271, 379 have recovered, while 3,532 have died of the virus.

As of today 2,135 individuals remain infected with COVID-19.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356