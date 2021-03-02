Georgia to receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine via Covax platform in February

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

Georgia will receive its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine via the Covax platform this month, said Head of the National Center for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He made the remark at a briefing.

"The National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has transferred $575,000 to the Covax platform. Vaccination will start with the AstraZeneca vaccine in Georgia”, said Gamkrelidze.

Gamkrelidze also said that the Covax platform (COVID-19 vaccines Global Access Facility) has offered Georgia the new American vaccine from Johnson & Johnson in addition to AstraZeneca.

As for the Pfizer vaccine, Gamkrelidze is sure that Georgia will soon receive the promised 29,250 doses by the Covax platform.

Officials of the Health Ministry and the NCDC said earlier in February that Georgia would receive the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine by the end of February. However, on February 24 the Health Ministry said that the exact date of the receipt of the COVID-19 vaccine was still unknown.

The Georgian government has plans to vaccinate 60 percent of the country's population of 3.7 million people this year.

