Georgia reports 133 new cases of coronavirus for March 4
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 133 new cases of coronavirus, 276 recoveries and 12 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
Some 10,678 tests have been conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 5,456 of the 10,678 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 5,222 were PCR tests.
The new 133 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 78 cases
Adjara - 3 cases
Imereti - 20 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 1 case
Shida Kartli - 8 cases
Guria - 3 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 14 cases
Kakheti - 2 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 1 case
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 1 case
Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 2 cases.
The country has had 271,872 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.
Some 266,081 of the 271,872 have recovered, while 3,553 have died of the virus.
As of today 2,212 individuals remain infected with COVID-19.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356