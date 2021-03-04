Georgia reports 133 new cases of coronavirus for March 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 133 new cases of coronavirus, 276 recoveries and 12 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 10,678 tests have been conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 5,456 of the 10,678 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 5,222 were PCR tests.

The new 133 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 78 cases

Adjara - 3 cases

Imereti - 20 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 1 case

Shida Kartli - 8 cases

Guria - 3 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 14 cases

Kakheti - 2 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 1 case

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 1 case

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 2 cases.

The country has had 271,872 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Some 266,081 of the 271,872 have recovered, while 3,553 have died of the virus.

As of today 2,212 individuals remain infected with COVID-19.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356