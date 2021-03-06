Georgia reports 355 new cases of COVID-19 cases for March 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 355 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting a total of 19,737 tests over the last 24 hours, including 12,307 rapid tests and 7,430 PCR tests, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Meanwhile, 91 individuals have recovered and four patients have died.

Out of the 355 new cases, 176 were reported in Tbilisi.

48 cases - in Imereti

30 cases - in Shida Kartli

23 cases - in Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti

19 cases - in Kakheti

17 cases - in Adjara

14 cases - in Guria

10 cases - in Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti

8 cases - in Kvemo Kartli

6 cases - in Mtskheta-Mtianeti

4 cases - in Samtskhe-Javakheti

As of now, the number of total confirmed cases of COVID-19 stands at 272,617 in Georgia, including 266,344 recoveries and 3,567 fatalities, while 2,680 people remain infected with the coronavirus.

Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia announced that the Pfizer vaccine is expected to arrive in Georgia in the week of March 22, while the AstraZeneca vaccine may also be introduced in the country by the end of March.

