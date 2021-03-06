Visitors from Central Asia countries to enter Georgia with PCR tests

Visitors from Central Asia countries will be able to enter Georgia with PCR tests, said Natia Turnava, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Trend reports citing 1TV.

On March 6, the Interagency Coordination Council headed by Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili expanded the list of counties tourists from which can travel to Georgia with negative PCR tests conducted within the last 72 hours.

Visitors from Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan can arrive by plane. They should present a 72-hour valid negative PCR test, but also, must take an obligatory PCR test at their expense on the third day of their visit to Georgia.

The Minister focused on Uzbekistan with which Georgia activated direct air movement before the Covid-19 pandemic. “We are expecting an increased inflow of tourists from Uzbekistan,” Turnava claimed.