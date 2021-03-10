U.S. to continue to stand by Georgia - ambassador

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili met U.S. Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan on Tuesday. The meeting held at the Government Administration focused on a wide range of topics related to the bilateral cooperation between the U.S. and Georgia.

The Head of the government noted that the U.S. is the most significant strategic partner of Georgia and authorities highly value the strong support of the official Washington in a number of areas, including the reform process as well as the social-economic challenges caused by COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Irakli Garibashvili once again highlighted the significance of further support of the U.S. to make sure that country gets the required quantity of the vaccines and start the immunization of the population in the nearest future.

The Prime Minister of Georgia and US Ambassador spoke about the political situation in the country. It was noted that against the background of global and regional challenges, parties need to focus their efforts on channeling the political process in the format of a constructive dialogue.

Regional security issues and grave conditions at the occupied territories of Georgia were accentuated.

“It is important for us to be able to continue working on these initiatives with the new Prime Minister as we have in the past. We want to see the political crisis resolved quickly so that Georgia can begin to get to work on other major issues that are facing this country, including the economic recovery.

The United States will continue to stand by Georgia in trying to get the economy going, respond to COVID pandemic and also, keep Georgia’s security strong. We reiterate our strong support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” said Ambassador Degnan after her meeting.