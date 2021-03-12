Hungary strongly supports Georgia’s European integration process

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Hungary supported Georgia’s wish to submit an official application for the European Union membership in 2024, said Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Szijjártó met David Zalkaliani, Georgian Foreign Minister, as part of his working visit in Georgia.

During a joint press conference, Hungarian top diplomat talked about Georgia’s extinguishing and key role in Eastern Partnership Program.

"We consider the Eastern Partnership program as the best mechanism for strengthening the EU. The EU enlargement procedures and search for new partners, new allies, is essential in order to strengthen Europe economically and politically," Szijjártó said.

According to him, Georgia is one of the best candidates.

"We strongly support Georgia’s European integration process. We also support Georgia’s desire to apply for EU membership in 2024, and we are pleased that Georgia is taking these steps towards European integration. You can count on Hungary’s support," said Szijjártó.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356