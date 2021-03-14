Representative of European Council to continue negotiations in Georgia tomorrow

Christian Danielsson, a special envoy of the European Council President, will stay in Georgia for another day, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

He said that they would continue to work to move the negotiation process forward.

“We worked very fruitfully. I’ve decided to stay in Tbilisi for another day to make the process go even further. All parties have been very involved in the process. We will continue to work tomorrow. It is up to the sides to reach an agreement”, Christian Danielsson said.

Christian Danielsson, a special envoy of the European Council President, met the representatives of the ruling Georgian Dream and the leaders of the opposition parties on March 14. He arrived in Georgia with a 3-day visit. The purpose of the visit is to mediate political dialogue between the ruling Georgian Dream party and the opposition initiated by EUCO President Charles Michel on March 1.