Tbilisi becoming more interesting for Azerbaijanis in terms of tourism, transit – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, through the support of the embassies of Azerbaijan and Georgia, big assistance was rendered to the citizens of both countries, Georgian ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze said, Trend reports on March 16.

Pataradze made the remark during an event at the Georgian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

"Tbilisi is becoming more interesting destination for Azerbaijan, both in terms of tourism and transit," the ambassador said.

Pataradze added that there are flights from the Tbilisi Airport to Amsterdam, Vienna, Berlin, Munich, Paris, Istanbul, Athens, etc.

“AZAL will start to make flights to Georgia from March 19 three times a week,” the ambassador added.

"The demand is great and we can increase the number of flights,” Pataradze said. “We are optimistic about the beginning of flights and hope for the prompt vaccination process."

The ambassador added that Azerbaijan and Georgia aren’t competitors in the field of tourism, because they complement each other in all spheres.