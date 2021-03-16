Georgia focuses on further development of co-op with Azerbaijan within BTK

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

Azerbaijan and Georgia are building up their transport potential and expanding active measures in this sphere, Georgian ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze said, Trend reports on March 16.

Pataradze made the remark during an event at the Georgian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

"We are attracting more operators to the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) project,” the ambassador added. “This is a very profitable route for Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey and we will further develop this direction."