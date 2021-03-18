Georgian PM participates in NATO-Georgia Commission meeting in Brussels

A meeting of the NATO-Georgia Commission was held at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, after a joint press conference of the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Gharibashvili and the NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Georgian government reports that the session addressed Georgia’s progress on Euro-Atlantic integration. Also, the implementation of the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package and the Black Sea security role in common Euro-Atlantic security.

The meeting focused on Georgia’s contribution to the overall Euro-Atlantic security, new geopolitical environment in the region and the security challenges in the occupied Georgian territories.