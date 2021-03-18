Georgia reports 369 new cases of coronavirus for March 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 369 new cases of coronavirus, 378 recoveries, and nine deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 23,747 tests have been conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 13,503 of the 23,747 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 10,244 were PCR tests.

The new 369 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 190 cases

Adjara - 19 cases

Imereti - 67 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 21 cases

Shida Kartli - 26 cases

Guria - 9 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 14 cases

Kakheti - 15 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 3 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 1 case

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 4 cases.

The country has had 276,436 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Some 269,384 of the 276,436 patients have recovered, while 3,674 have died of the virus.

Currently, 3,352 individuals remain infected with COVID-19.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356