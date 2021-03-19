Georgian NCDC Chair believes vaccination to beat COVID-19

Georgian National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) Chair Amiran Gamkrelidze believes vaccination is the most effective way to beat COVID-19, Trend reports citing 1TV.

NCDC Head thinks the vaccination campaign should expand and urges the media representatives to involve actively.

Gamkrelidze noted the more people vaccinated, the daily fatalities reduce.

“Halting immunization is always easy, but what shall we tell the people about the coronavirus-related deaths per day. Often it is medical workers’ fate. You may die to give someone a chance to survive,” Gamkrelidze added.

A 27-year-old nurse, who developed an anaphylactic reaction after the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot on Thursday, has died this morning.