Georgian Health Minister to get AstraZeneca vaccine

Georgian Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze said she is ready to be vaccinated with Covid-19 AstraZeneca shot in public, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“We will finalize the strategy how to lead the vaccination campaign. We have to assure the population that AstraZeneca vaccine is safe,” Tikaradze said in Rustavi-2 TV Company live air.

The 27-year-old nurse from the Akhaltsikhe region developed an allergic reaction to the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine on March 18 and fell into a coma.

The nurse was transported to Tbilisi following an anaphylactic reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine 30 minutes after the AstraZeneca shot. She died at the First University Clinic on March 19.