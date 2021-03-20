Georgia reports 422 coronavirus cases, 158 recoveries, 8 deaths

Georgia reported 422 coronavirus cases, 158 recoveries, and 8 deaths on Saturday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 216 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 71 cases and the Adjara region with 29 cases.

A total of 23 169 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 13 915 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 9 254 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 1,82 %, while 1,52 % in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 277 218, among them 269 784 people recovered and 3 691 died.

There are 235 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 1 423 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 168 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.