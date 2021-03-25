Renovated Batumi International Airport opens
Renovated Batumi International Airport opened on Thursday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
Georgian Prime Minister, Irakli Garibashvili, thanked TAV Georgia company for investing $17 million in the airport expansion project.
“Direct flights from Israel have kicked off today. Daily flights from Turkey will also launch. Adjara is ready to receive tourists,” Garibashvili stressed.
