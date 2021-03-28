Georgia reports 365 coronavirus cases, 415 recoveries, 5 deaths

Georgia reported 365 coronavirus cases, 415 recoveries, and five deaths on Sunday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

25,934 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 15,926 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 10,008 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 183 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Shida Kartli region with 39 cases and the Imereti region with 37 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 280,301, among them, 272,219 people recovered and 3,751 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 1,41 %, while 1.65% in the past 14 days.

There are 301 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 1,605 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 203 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 316 critical patients, 77 require mechanical ventilation.