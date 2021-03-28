Georgia marks 4th anniversary of visa-free travel with EU

More than half a million Georgian citizens visited the EU countries more than a million times after Georgia received visa-free status in 2017, Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said on Sunday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Georgian FM believes the visa liberalization process brought new opportunities for Georgian citizens like tourism development, new business connections, the enlargement of student exchange programs, and people-to-people communication, in general.

FM also noted that there were visa liberation-related challenges that were successfully tackled by the Georgian government and the EU countries.

“Sadly, free movement is limited amid pandemic, but we hope we will soon overcome this challenge and Georgian citizens continue enjoying this important achievement in the European integration process,” Zalkaliani wrote on Facebook.

The European Commission allowed Georgians to travel visa-free to the Schengen area on March 28, 2017.