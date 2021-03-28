EU Mediator meets Georgian NGOs

European Council President Charles Michel’s Personal Envoy Christian Danielsson is meeting with the Georgian NGOs on Sunday, Trend reports citing 1TV.

The US Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan and the EU Ambassador to Georgia Carl Hartzell are attending the meeting as well.

According to the ISFED Executive Director Nino Dolidze, the EU Mediator is interested in NGOs’ position on current political developments.

“Early elections are a political issue and a subject for political negotiations,” Dolidze noted.

Georgian Democracy Initiatives (GDI) representative Gvantsa Tsulukidze believes the government should find a way out of the crises through talks.

“Early elections should be scheduled for parliamentary legitimation. This should be preceded by both electoral and judicial reforms,” Tsulukidze added.