Georgia sees decrease in COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 5

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 228 coronavirus cases, 425 recoveries, and 11 deaths on April 5, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, some 9,211 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 5,090 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 4,121 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 111 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Guria region with 20 cases, and the Imereti region with 19 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 284,061, among them, 275,024 people recovered and 3,822 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 2.48 percent, while 1.85 percent in the past 14 days.

There are 219 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 1,876 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 218 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 364 critical patients, 69 require mechanical ventilation.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356