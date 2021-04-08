Georgia reports 761 new cases of coronavirus for April 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.8

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 761 new cases of coronavirus, 537 recoveries and nine deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 34,201 tests have been conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 20,281 of the 34,201 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 13,920 were PCR tests.

The new 761 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 434 cases

Adjara - 67 cases

Imereti - 59 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 20 cases

Shida Kartli - 24 cases

Guria - 33 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 77 cases

Kakheti - 19 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 23 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 2 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 3 cases.

The country has had 286,406 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Some 276,084 of the 286,406 patients have recovered, while 3,849 have died from the virus.

Currently 6,447 individuals remain infected with COVID-19.

