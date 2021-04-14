Georgia tightens entry rules for Indian visitors due to pandemic

From April 15, despite Covid-19 vaccine passports, all Indian visitors entering Georgia will be required to present PCR test results from the proceeding 72 hours, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

After entering Georgia, Indian citizens will have to be placed in mandatory self-isolation for three days and undergo repeat PCR testing for the coronavirus.

Indian students will enter Georgia only by charter flights. The charter flight airline should be requested to check the validity of the passenger documents before departure.

According to the current rules, when coming to Georgia foreign visitors must present at the border a document that proves that he/she underwent a complete course of coronavirus vaccination.