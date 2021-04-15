Georgian Bus and Omnibus Express to transport passengers free of charge in movement-restricted period

The United Airports of Georgia released a statement for the attention of passengers travelling from and to Vilnius and Warsaw via the Kutaisi International Airport, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Based on the statement, the low-cost air company Wizz Air will resume regular flights after a three-month pause from April 18.

The official transfer companies Georgian Bus and Omnibus Express will be transporting passengers homeward free of charge from 9 pm till 5 am when the Covid-related restriction on movement stands in Georgia.

Passengers should keep their air tickets while accompanying persons should contact the governmental hotline 144 (1) to obtain one-time permits. Safety regulations act at the airport.

Booking and sale of air tickets are possible at websites: georgianbus.com and omnibusexpress.ge.