Georgian Economy Ministry to form expert council on Namakhvani HPP

Any organization interested in the Namkhvani HPP project can pick out its candidate to stuff the expert council on the Namakhvani HPP, Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava declared on Friday, Trend reports citing 1TV.

Turnava believes communication is a key that would build more trust and end speculations over the HPP construction.

Minister noted that up to 80 surveys were published over the project today.

“In a bid to foster trust, all the watching groups and experts will be able to entail in this process. Besides, one more issue concerns the land and why we gave it to the investor. All the HPPs in Georgia, except for Enguri HPP, are private, and the investor legally owns the land there. It is a mainstream practice,” Turnava underscored.

Anti-HPP protesters have been holding rallies for several months. The opponents of the HPP are concerned about HPP construction could harm the environment. They demand the Economy Minister’s resignation and direct involvement of PM Irakli Garibashvili in the negotiation process.