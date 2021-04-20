Georgia sees increase in coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 1,792 coronavirus cases, 663 recoveries, and 10 deaths on April 20, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 1,030 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 164 cases, and the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region with 163 cases.

A total of 30,940 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 22,256 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 8,684 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 5.79 percent, while 3.24 percent in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 297,728 among them, 282,237 people recovered and 3,959 died. The number of vaccinated people is 31,019.

There are 308 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 3 270 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 513 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935