Georgian PM talks Pfizer Supervisory Board Chairman, CEO about additional million doses delivery

“We continue intensive negotiations with vaccine manufacturers and partner countries to mobilize additional doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible,” the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili posted on Facebook, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Garibashvili informed he discussed the delivery of additional million doses of the vaccine during a telephone conversation with Pfizer’s Supervisory Board Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla.

“We discussed the logistical and technical readiness to receive additional Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses in Georgia, including the ultra-cold chain system, as well as the vaccination process. I mentioned that the Pfizer vaccine is highly reliable in Georgia.

We focused on the National Vaccination Plan to vaccinate 60% population by the end of the year and the need for appropriate vaccine doses.

I thank the Pfizer Chairman and CEO for cooperation, and I believe that our country will receive additional doses of Pfizer as soon as possible following the ongoing negotiations,” PM wrote.