Georgia reports 1,551 coronavirus cases on April 28

Georgia has reported 1,551 coronavirus cases, 878 recoveries, and 17 deaths on April 28, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 29,487 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 11,878 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 17,609 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 307,401, among them, 288,816 people recovered and 4,077 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 5.26 percent, while 4.39 percent in the past 14 days.

There are 221 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 3,780 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 707 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

As of today, 41,801 people got the coronavirus vaccine.

