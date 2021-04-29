Relations between Georgia and NATO remain at highest historical level - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29

The relations between Georgia and NATO are at the highest historical level and have never been so strong, said Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Garibashvili held a meeting with Air Chief Marshal Stuart Peach, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee.

"This partnership is based on common democratic values and is an essential precondition for the democratic development of our country, the institutional reconstruction of our defense forces, and Euro-Atlantic integration," he said.

The meeting focused on NATO-Georgia cooperation and the country’s progress toward Euro-Atlantic integration, emphasizing the importance of deeper and stronger cooperation in 2021, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conversation revolved around the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package offering new opportunities in relations with the North Atlantic Alliance. The importance of Black Sea security to ensuring overall North Atlantic security and the significance of close NATO-Georgia cooperation were in focus.

