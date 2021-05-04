Georgia sees increase in revealed coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

Georgia has reported 788 coronavirus cases, 1,206 recoveries, and 20 deaths on May 4, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 9,790 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 4,802 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 4,988 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 384 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 106 cases, and the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region with 76 cases.

Georgia’s total cases reached 313,742, among them, 295,458 people recovered and 4 183 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 8.05 percent, while 5.02 percent in the past 14 days.

There are 89 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 4,209 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 788 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

