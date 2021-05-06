Economy Minister: Georgia to be first in region to have safe tourist industry

Georgia will be the first country in the region that will claim to have a safe tourist industry, said Natia Turnava, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The Minister of Economy held a working meeting with representatives of tourist companies on Wednesday. She introduced them to the decision of the Interagency Coordination Council based on which the immunization of the tourism sector employees should become a priority.

“We will offer international tourists vaccinated hotels and restaurants. Foreign visitors are looking for countries where the hospitality industry is safe. Georgia will be such a country and everybody will learn about that,” Turnava claimed.

Hospitality business representatives expressed readiness to become engaged in the immunization process.

Minister of Economy reconfirmed that additional Covid-related restrictions would not be imposed that would help the economy to restore.