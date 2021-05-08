Georgia reports 1,564 new coronavirus cases for May 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

Georgia reported 1,564 coronavirus cases, 693 recoveries, and 18 deaths on May 8, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 900 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 162 cases, and the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region with 115 cases.

A total of 27,384 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 15,341 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 12,043 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 5.71 percent, while 5.84 percent in the past 14 days. The number of vaccinated people is 58 533.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 320,830, among them, 299,500 people recovered and 4 263 died.

There are 69 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 4,284 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 788 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

