Georgian President to visit North Macedonia on May 10
Georgian President Salome Zourabicvili will visit the Republic of North Macedonia on May 10, the Presidential administration reported on Sunday, Trend reports citin 1tv.ge.
Zourabicvili will hold meetings with the President of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski, President of the Assembly of the Republic of North Macedonia, Talat Xhaferi, and First Deputy Prime Minister, Artan Grubi.
The parties will sign two documents, the agreement to waive visa requirements and a memorandum on cultural cooperation between two countries. The presidents will brief reporters after the signing of the documents.
Latest
Bulgarian team takes first place at World Cup in Baku in group exercises with three hoops and two pairs of clubs
Leadership of Azerbaijani MoD paid tribute to memory of compatriots, who died in Great Patriotic War (PHOTO)
Baku holds award ceremony of winners and prize-winners of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup at National Gymnastics Arena (PHOTO)
Final day of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup starts in Baku - Azerbaijani graces competing for medals (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani president, first lady pay tribute to Azerbaijanis who made unparalleled contribution to victory over fascism (PHOTO/VİDEO)
Cult of personality of Garegin Nzhdeh in Armenia can be compared with that of Hitler in Nazi Germany – Russian analyst