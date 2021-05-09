Georgian President to visit North Macedonia on May 10

Georgian President Salome Zourabicvili will visit the Republic of North Macedonia on May 10, the Presidential administration reported on Sunday, Trend reports citin 1tv.ge.

Zourabicvili will hold meetings with the President of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski, President of the Assembly of the Republic of North Macedonia, Talat Xhaferi, and First Deputy Prime Minister, Artan Grubi.

The parties will sign two documents, the agreement to waive visa requirements and a memorandum on cultural cooperation between two countries. The presidents will brief reporters after the signing of the documents.