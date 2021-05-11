Immunization Technical Advisers of Georgia hope WHO to authorize Sinovac

“We hope that the World Health Organization (WHO) will authorize another Chinese Covid-19 vaccine Sinovac this week,” the Head of the National Group of Immunization Technical Advisers, Professor Ivane Chkhaidze, stated, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“It is good that three vaccines imported in Georgia have WHO authorization. We have high hopes that WHO will authorize another Chinese vaccine Sinovac this week. We already have 100,000 doses of it in Georgia. Given these prospects, 62,000 people have already been vaccinated in the country, including 10,000 fully vaccinated as of today,” Chkhaidze said.

He added that the government still has a mass vaccination campaign ahead when the country has much more vaccines imported.

“Sinovac is a very comfortable vaccine, which probably will have no age group limit either,” said Ivane Chkhaidze.

Georgia has received 100,000 doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine in the end of April.