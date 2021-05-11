Restriction on movement likely to ease in late May in Georgia
The restriction on movement is likely to be lifted from the end of May, said Tamar Gabunia, Deputy Health Minister, after the Interagency Coordination Council meeting, Trend reports citing 1tv.
“We consider lifting the restriction on movement as soon as the epidemiological situation allows. I presume that might happen by the end of May when the pandemic peak is expected to be over. I hope this moment will come, and we reconsider this confinement,” Gabunia said.
The Georgian Government restricted movement during the night hours as one of the measures to curb the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.
