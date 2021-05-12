Next meeting on electoral reform to be held on May 14-16
MPs will hold the next working meeting on electoral reform on May 14-16, opposition MP Khatuna Samnidze said on Tuesday. The MPs continued discussions on a new electoral reform today at the off-premise sitting in Kachreti. They reviewed issues related to staffing the election administration, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
According to Samnidze, several issues require more efforts.
“We agreed to meet on May 14-16. We will send the coordinated draft to the Venice Commission next week. Despite the debates on the election administration staffing rules, I am sure we will reach an agreement. I think it’s essential to fulfil all points of Charles Michel’s document,” said Khatuna Samnidze.
Latest
First batch of Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Azerbaijan just a few days ago, more significant shipments expected later this month - Russian FM
Statements reeking of revanchism, are very dangerous, first of all for Armenian side - President Aliyev
Post-conflict situation, of course, dictates need for closer contacts at all levels - President Aliyev
Russia highly appreciates work of trilateral group of deputy prime ministers of three countries - Russian FM
Armenian railways are owned by Russian railways, therefore, we are discussing issue mainly with Russian side - President Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev criticizes statements of Canada's, France's MFAs: Let them mind their own business
PFPA-Musavat duo mobilized all their resources to overthrow Heydar Aliyev in Nakhchivan - President Aliyev
Military equipment available to Nakhchivan Army today probably superior to equipment of some advanced countries - President Aliyev