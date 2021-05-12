Next meeting on electoral reform to be held on May 14-16

MPs will hold the next working meeting on electoral reform on May 14-16, opposition MP Khatuna Samnidze said on Tuesday. The MPs continued discussions on a new electoral reform today at the off-premise sitting in Kachreti. They reviewed issues related to staffing the election administration, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to Samnidze, several issues require more efforts.

“We agreed to meet on May 14-16. We will send the coordinated draft to the Venice Commission next week. Despite the debates on the election administration staffing rules, I am sure we will reach an agreement. I think it’s essential to fulfil all points of Charles Michel’s document,” said Khatuna Samnidze.