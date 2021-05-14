Lithuania gifts 15,000 Covid-19 vaccines to Georgia

Georgia will receive 15,000 Covid-19 vaccines from Lithuania, announces Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

He posted on his Twitter account that the Lithuanian government had confirmed that 200,000 vaccines would be given to Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova.

Georgia has reported 1,390 new cases of coronavirus, 1,070 recoveries and 18 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Since February 26, 2020 the country has had 327,831 cases of coronavirus, 307,334 recoveries and 4,397 deaths.