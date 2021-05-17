Georgia will import an additional 1 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine in summer - PM Garibashvili

The Georgian government is negotiating with Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers and is going to import an additional one million doses of Pfizer in June or July, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said today, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Garibashvili said he was personally involved in the process of negotiations and held a number of phone conversations with the president of Pfizer.

PM Garibashvili also said negotiations are progressing with Sinopharm and Sinovac pharmaceuticals on the supply of additional doses of Covid-19 vaccines. The same, he said, applies to Moderna and Novovaxon and the procurement of new vaccines.

We [the Georgian Gov’t] are quite optimistic. Agreements have been already signed and additional doses will be received in the coming months. No delays will occur in the process of vaccination”, said Garibashvili.

Georgia started coronavirus vaccination in mid-March when the country received the first 43,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

As of now, Georgia is using AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines for certain groups of people.