Georgian wines win top awards at International Wine Challenge 2021

About 20 Georgian wine companies have won gold, silver and bronze medals at the International Wine Challenge, the world’s most influential wine competition, the International Wine Challenge 2021 held in London this April, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Kindzmarauli Marani Kakhuri, 2013 produced by Georgian company Kindzmarauli Marani has become the gold wine winner and received the Georgian White Trophy.

Here are the winning Georgian wines:

Tbilvino - four silver, 16 silver

Teliani Valley - four silver, six bronze

Koncho&Company - three silver, five bronze

Shumi - three silver, four bronze

Telavi Wine Cellar - two silver, three bronze

Kindzmarauli Marani - one silver, two bronze

Askaneli Brothers - one silver, five bronze

Kakheti Company - one silver, six bronze

Georgian Wines & Spirits Company - one silver, six bronze

Chateau Mukhrani - one silver, four bronze

Corporation Kindzmarauli - eight bronze

Georgian Wine House - two bronze

Vachnadziani - three bronze

Kondoliwinery - one bronze

Chalamoti - one bronze

Vazisubani Estate - one bronze

Georgain Wine House - two bronze

Rtvelisi - one bronze

"The results this year really highlight the breadth of quality wines being produced across the world, with medal-winners from established regions as well as lesser-known wine producing countries such as Georgia, Turkey, Moldova and North Macedonia. An International Wine Challenge medal sticker helps consumers navigate this ever-changing vinous landscape and give them confidence to make great wine choices, even if, from a wine perspective, the country is totally new to them", said Oz Clarke, Co-Chair of the International Wine Challenge commented.

Thousands of wines from over 50 countries were judged by a panel of international wine experts in a rigorous two-week blind tasting.