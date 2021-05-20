Georgian wines win top awards at International Wine Challenge 2021
About 20 Georgian wine companies have won gold, silver and bronze medals at the International Wine Challenge, the world’s most influential wine competition, the International Wine Challenge 2021 held in London this April, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.
Kindzmarauli Marani Kakhuri, 2013 produced by Georgian company Kindzmarauli Marani has become the gold wine winner and received the Georgian White Trophy.
Here are the winning Georgian wines:
Tbilvino - four silver, 16 silver
Teliani Valley - four silver, six bronze
Koncho&Company - three silver, five bronze
Shumi - three silver, four bronze
Telavi Wine Cellar - two silver, three bronze
Kindzmarauli Marani - one silver, two bronze
Askaneli Brothers - one silver, five bronze
Kakheti Company - one silver, six bronze
Georgian Wines & Spirits Company - one silver, six bronze
Chateau Mukhrani - one silver, four bronze
Corporation Kindzmarauli - eight bronze
Georgian Wine House - two bronze
Vachnadziani - three bronze
Kondoliwinery - one bronze
Chalamoti - one bronze
Vazisubani Estate - one bronze
Georgain Wine House - two bronze
Rtvelisi - one bronze
"The results this year really highlight the breadth of quality wines being produced across the world, with medal-winners from established regions as well as lesser-known wine producing countries such as Georgia, Turkey, Moldova and North Macedonia. An International Wine Challenge medal sticker helps consumers navigate this ever-changing vinous landscape and give them confidence to make great wine choices, even if, from a wine perspective, the country is totally new to them", said Oz Clarke, Co-Chair of the International Wine Challenge commented.
Thousands of wines from over 50 countries were judged by a panel of international wine experts in a rigorous two-week blind tasting.