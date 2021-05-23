Georgia to likely secure Pfizer jab in Q3

Georgia will likely receive the Pfizer vaccine in the third quarter [July 1 – September 30], however, the delivery date is still unclear, the Head of the National Centre for Disease Control and Public Health, Amiran Gamkrelidze, said on Sunday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

NCDC Head stressed the accelerated vaccination pace in the country. He noted that Georgia would secure additional doses of the AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines shortly.

“Additional batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine will enter the country in June, while the Sinopharm in the late June,” Gamkrelidze added.

For the record, 29,250 doses of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine arrive in Georgia on March 25, 2021. Our country is expecting to receive one million doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the summer.