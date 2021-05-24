Georgia to receive additional doses of AstraZeneca, Sinopharm vaccines in June-July

Georgia will receive an additional 43,200 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in mid-June, while the country will import half a million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine not later than early July, Head of Georgia’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Amiran Gamkrelidze said earlier today, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Gamkrelidze also said the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will donate 100,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine this summer to Georgia.

Head of NCDC Amiran Gamkrelidze also noted that Georgia is holding negotiations to receive Moderna and Novovax vaccines in the coming future.