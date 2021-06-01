Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

Georgia reported 1,233 coronavirus cases, 1,002 recoveries, and 31 deaths on June 1, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 676 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 126 cases, and the Adjara region with 102 cases.

A total of 32,930 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 22,831 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 10,099 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 3.74 percent, while 3.3 percent in the past 14 days. As of May 29, 143,970 people got the coronavirus vaccine.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 345,196 among them, 328,620 people recovered and 4,804 died.

There are 33 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 3,707 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 631 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

