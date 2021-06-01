Revenue Service publishes entry rules for visitors to Georgia

The Revenue Service publishes regulations for crossing the Georgian border in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the information, covid vaccinated citizens of any country can enter Georgia, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“Crossing Georgian state air borders will be possible with the document confirming a person’s being fully vaccinated with any Covid vaccine (two doses, and if Johnson & Johnson vaccine – one dose);

Crossing Georgian land and sea borders will be possible with the document confirming a person’s being fully vaccinated with any Covid vaccine (two doses, and if Johnson & Johnson vaccine – one dose) as well as the negative PCR test taken in the last 72 hours prior to the visit to Georgia. Except for any person travelling from the Republic of India (regardless of citizenship and full course of vaccination) as well as persons having a history of travel to the Republic of India for the last 14 days. They will be required to provide a negative PCR test conducted in the last 72 hours prior to the visit to Georgia at the border and then – a mandatory 14-day quarantine (in the case of foreigners, at their own expense).

Non- vaccinated presenting the negative PCR test conducted within 72 hours prior to the visit, will be subject to either 8-day self-isolation or to the optional PCR examination at their own expense on the 3rd day of their stay in Georgia. If self-isolation is not possible, they will be subject to a mandatory quarantine. If Georgian citizens fail to submit the document confirming the PCR examination at the border, they will be placed in self-isolation for 8 days, and if self-isolation is not possible, they will be subject to a mandatory quarantine” the information reads.