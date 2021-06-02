Turkey regards Georgia as a key to regional cooperation”, President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said at a joint press conference with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in Ankara late Tuesday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“We exchanged our views on regional matters. Turkey regards Georgia as a key to regional cooperation. We strongly believe to have all the means to carry out various efforts to strengthen and increase the significance and peace in our region. Within the scope of this endeavor, tripartite cooperation is very important with the engagement of Azerbaijan. Turkey supports any tripartite cooperation – be that Georgia-Azerbaijan-Armenia or Georgia-Azerbaijan-Turkey. We also made a decision to hold a high-level meeting of the strategic council any time soon this year and we instructed the Foreign Affairs Ministries of Georgia and Turkey to work on the timeframe. We continue to make bold steps forward by using the available mechanisms. With this mindset, I express hopes and remain confident that our views and meeting will facilitate and develop the current relations between our nations,” President Erdogan said.