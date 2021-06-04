Georgian PM meets Congressional delegation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has met with US Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Senator Rob Portman (R-OH), Trend reports via government’s press service.

The strategic partnership between Georgia and the United States, Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations, and the government’s steps taken in this regard were in focus, the government’s press service reported.

The congressional delegation got acquainted with ongoing political developments in the country.

Garibashvili pledged that the ruling Georgian Dream party is committed to the April 19 Mediation Agreement.

The Senators stressed that their visit is a bipartisan message that the United States supports Georgia in strengthening its democracy, the press service added.

